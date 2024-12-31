Gardaí seeking public's help to find teenager missing from Carlow

Gardaí are seeking the public's help to find a teenager missing from Co. Carlow.

15-year-old Veronica Poncos has been missing from her home in Tullow since Sunday at 5 p.m.

Veronica is around 5 feet 5 inches tall, with a slim build, dark hair, and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing grey leggings, a white Northface jacket, and white runners.

It's believed she is currently in Carlow.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí.

