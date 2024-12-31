Play Button
Gardaí seeking public's help to find teenager missing from Carlow

Gardaí seeking public's help to find teenager missing from Carlow
Dayna Kearney
Dayna Kearney
Gardaí are seeking the public's help to find a teenager missing from Co. Carlow.

15-year-old Veronica Poncos has been missing from her home in Tullow since Sunday at 5 p.m.

Veronica is around 5 feet 5 inches tall, with a slim build, dark hair, and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing grey leggings, a white Northface jacket, and white runners.

It's believed she is currently in Carlow.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí.

