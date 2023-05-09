Lifetime ban for Carlow dog owner who mutilated his dogs' ears to 'look tougher'

A man living in Carlow has received multiple fines and a lifetime ban from owning dogs after he admitted to cutting his dogs' ears off to make them "look tougher."

The Carlow Nationalist reports that Mr Ali Zeeshan-Ali, a Pakistani national, with an address in Tullow Co. Carlow, is understood to have brought his American Bullies to "a man on Moore Street" in Dublin city to have their ears "barbarically" clipped.

Ear clipping, a practice that is banned in Ireland, is a surgical procedure in which a dog's ears are removed or altered. It has no benefits for the dog and can cause permanent damage.

During Mr Zeeshan-Ali's hearing at Carlow District Court, an ISPCA spokesperson said that both dogs' ears has been "hacked" and sewn up with a thread used for soft furnishings.

The ISPCA spokesperson also noted that both the procedure and the stitching caused Mr Zeeshan-Ali's dogs "much pain and damage."

The dogs are believed to have been worth around €3,000.

On handing down a verdict, Judge Geraldine Carthy labelled the act "inexcusable."

Mr Zeeshan was fined a total of €4,400 which included repayments to the ISPCA, and veterinary costs.

Wexford Dogs' Toxic Shock

Meanwhile, in Wexford, posts have been circulating on social media reporting that dogs have been going into 'toxic shock' after swimming at a popular Wexford beach.

South East Animal Rescue posted to its Facebook account to caution people about this apparent warning.

The post reads: "We have heard that two dogs have apparently suffered seizures after swimming at Curracloe Beach. We have no other details at the moment and cannot confirm the truth as yet. Will update if there is any further information."

A pet groomer in Wexford also posted an Instagram story warning followers of these apparent incidents.

They said: "I was just down on the beach and was told that many dogs have gone into toxic shock after being in the water today. Vets say there is something in the water and a notice to not let your dogs in the water is being put up."

Wexford Vet Hospital echoed these warnings in a Facebook post and outlined symptoms pet owners should look out for which include: seizures, vomiting/loss of appetite, lethargy, and diarrhea/blood in stool.

It also assured people with concerns to give them a call.

Beat has reached out to Wexford County Council. They say they are aware of reports circulating on social media but haven't received any official reports as of yet.

