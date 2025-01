Gardaí and Emergency Services are at the scene of a single-vehicle collision on the N80 at Kilbride in County Carlow.

It happened near Boggan Hill at around 8am this morning.

Gardaí say no injuries have yet been reported.

The road has been closed and local diversions are in place.

Investigations are ongoing.

