Carlow News

Man (30s) dead after incident at Carlow house

Man (30s) dead after incident at Carlow house
Garda sign outside a station, © PA Archive/PA Images
Rachael Dunphy
Rachael Dunphy
Gardaí are investigating the death of a 30-year-old man following an incident at a residential property in Carlow town.

Shortly after 11:40 pm on Monday night, Gardaí responded to an incident at a house on New Oak Estate, where they discovered a male with serious injuries.

He was treated by emergency services at the scene.

He was transported to St. Luke's Hospital in Kilkenny where he was pronounced dead.

In a follow-up operation involving local Gardaí and the Armed Response Unit, a woman was arrested in Carlow town a short time later.

She is currently being detained under Section 4, Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a Garda Station in County Carlow.

The scene has been preserved for a forensic and technical examination and a post-mortem examination has been arranged.

A Family Liason Officer (FLO) has been appointed to support the family.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

They're also seeking anyone with camera footage, including dashcam recordings from road users in the New Oak Estate and nearby areas around the time of the incident.

Anyone with informtaion is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059-9136620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website beat102103.com.

