Carlow News

Man arrested after gunshots fired at van in Carlow

Garda stock, © PA Archive/PA Images
Robbie Byrne
A man has been arrested by Gardaí in Carlow in connection with an incident in which gunshots were shot at a van.

The incident occurred in Tullow, Co. Carlow yesterday morning on Monday, March 6th.

The man, in his 20s, is currently being detained under the provisions of Section 30 of the Offences of the State Act 1939 at Carlow Garda Station.

Gardaí have stated that a number of shots were fired at the van which has been subsequently seized for a technical examination.

Investigations are ongoing, while locals have reported a significant garda presence in the Tullow area.

No injuries have been reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station.

