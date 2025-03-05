Man arrested following JCB Garda chase in Carlow

A man has been arrested following a Garda chase in Co. Carlow.

Gardaí responded to the theft of a JCB digger this morning, where a managed pursuit was put in place to ensure the safety of all involved, including the public and members of An Garda Síochána.

The vehicle is believed to have been stolen from the Tullow area at around 6:30 am.

Several Gardaí followed the digger where it was eventually stopped and a man was arrested for alleged offences contrary to the Road Traffic Acts.

He is currently detained at a Garda Station in Co. Carlow under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Footage of the incident was widely shared on social media.

An Garda Síochána has no further comment at this time.

