Man missing from his home in Carlow

A 40-year-old man from Carlow is missing from his home.

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of John Coakley.

He has been missing from his home in Carlow town since Saturday, April 15th.

John is described as being approximately 6ft 1 inches in height with a slim build, black hair and green eyes.

Gardaí and Johns’ family are concerned for his welfare and appealing for assistance in locating him.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station 059 913 6620 on the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.