Man walks free days after pleading guilty in Carlow 'Post Office' case, according to reports

A Carlow man who last week was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison for deception has walked free from prison, according to reports.

Images obtained by the Irish Independent appear to show Declan Haughney, who was charged after pleading guilty to attempted deception of a post office worker concerning a deceased man’s pension in January last year, walking free from the Midlands prison in Co. Laois.

Last week, Declan Haughney and Gareth Coakley, both from Carlow town, pleaded guilty to attempted deception.

The pair also faced a charge of the attempted theft of the old age pension of 66-year-old Peadar Doyle totalling €246 on January 21st, 2022.

Coakley was given a two-year sentence, with the final six months suspended for his role in an incident which saw a deceased pensioner brought to a local Post Office, in an attempt to collect his pension.

Haughney had been in custody since the incident in January of last year, which saw his sentence backdate to the date he was taken into custody.

Last week, he was sentenced to two-and-a-half-years, with the final six months suspended.

