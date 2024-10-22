Play Button
Man who died in Carlow assault named locally

Man who died in Carlow assault named locally
A man who died in an assault in Carlow last night (Monday) has been named locally as Darren Quigley.

A woman is currently being held at a Garda Station in the county in relation to the incident.

Gardaí responded to an incident at a house in the New Oak Estate around 11:40 pm.

There, they discovered a 30-year-old man with serious injuries.

The father of two was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses, and anyone with camera footage, including dashcam recordings, to come forward.

