Carlow News

Met Éireann issues thunderstorm warning for Carlow and Wexford

A status yellow thunderstorm warning has been announced for both Carlow and Wexford.
Robbie Byrne
Met Éireann has issued a weather advisory that will impact two counties in the South East region.

Other affected counties include Wicklow, Kildare, Dublin and Meath.

The national weather forecaster is warning of "intense showers with scattered thunderstorms and possible hail."

Met Éireann note that possible impacts include spot flooding and hazardous driving conditions.

The warning will take effect from 13:00 today and will remain in place until 19:00 this evening, May 11.

Some bright spells will break through in parts of the South East today but it will remain primarily overcast.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, Alan O'Reilly's Carlow Weather said that there is a "risk of nasty downpours and thunderstorms again. The latest high-resolution charts show a risk of heavy showers, especially in the east and south east."

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

