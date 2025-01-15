Move over Tomato Bridge - Pizza Bridge has landed in Carlow.

The cherry tomato bridge in Drumcondra, Dublin went viral this week, after amassing millions of views online.

But after being destroyed earlier this week, one Carlow business wanted to put their own stamp on the trend.

Apache Pizza's Carlow branch, which has amassed over 12'ooo followers on TikTok, has made the 'Pizza Bridge' in the town.

The takeaway's staff brought slices of pizza to the Graigecullen Bridge last night, promising their social media followers free pizza.

Manager Greg took to TikTok today to ensure that no pizza went to waste, with people coming from all over the town for their free slice of pizza.

