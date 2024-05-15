Offender in Carlow tanning fire allegedly fled scene in second car

Gardaí are appealing for information on the driver of a silver Ford Focus believed to have been involved in last night's fire at a tanning studio in Carlow.

At around 2.30 am emergency services were alerted to a fire at Tanique Tanning Studio, at the Fairgreen Shopping Centre, Barrack Street, in Carlow Town.

It happened after a silver Ford Focus - partial registration 08 C - reversed into the business's front door.

The driver, who was dressed in dark clothing, fled the scene and headed towards the Bridge Street area.

Superintendent Anthony Farrell from Carlow Garda Station says more than one vehicle is believed to have been involved.

"The driver escaped and made his way in the direction of Bridge Street. Before the incident, the offending vehicle travelled from Staplestown Road, through Bridge Street, to the scene.

"A second vehicle is believed to have taken the offender from the scene," Farrell said.

He made this appeal to the public.

Maybe you were around the Fairgreen Shopping Centre overnight, maybe you were on shift work returning home, maybe you were at an event passing by the area - and that's all the streets surrounding Bridge Street, Stapelstown Road, Barrack Street.

"Gardaí are currently doing a trawl for CCTV footage in the locality. Anyone with any information, please contact Gardaí in Carlow on (059) 913 6620," the Superintendent told Beat.

It's the third tanning business in the town to sustain similar criminal damage in the past year.

Most recently a tanning studio on Tullow Street sustained similar damage on the 8th of April.

