Pedestrian (80s) dies in Carlow crash

A woman in her eighties has died after a collision in Carlow town.

The woman, a pedestrian was involved in a collision involving a van on Thursday afternoon.

The incident occurred in an enclosed private car park in Presentation Place, College Street in Carlow town around 4:30 pm.

A technical exam of the scene has been conducted and enquiries are ongoing.

The woman was taken to St. Luke's General Hospital in Kilkenny with serious injuries.

She has since been pronounced dead and a post-mortem will be arranged. The driver of the van was uninjured.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

They're also asking for any camera footage, including dashcam footage to be made available to the,

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 913 6620, the Garda Confidential Line or any Garda Station.

