Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Carlow News

Pedestrian (80s) dies in Carlow crash

Pedestrian (80s) dies in Carlow crash
Garda, © PA Archive/PA Images
Rachael Dunphy
Rachael Dunphy
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

A woman in her eighties has died after a collision in Carlow town.

The woman, a pedestrian was involved in a collision involving a van on Thursday afternoon.

The incident occurred in an enclosed private car park in Presentation Place, College Street in Carlow town around 4:30 pm.

A technical exam of the scene has been conducted and enquiries are ongoing.

Advertisement

The woman was taken to St. Luke's General Hospital in Kilkenny with serious injuries.

She has since been pronounced dead and a post-mortem will be arranged. The driver of the van was uninjured.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

They're also asking for any camera footage, including dashcam footage to be made available to the,

Advertisement

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 913 6620, the Garda Confidential Line or any Garda Station.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Kilkenny News 1

Teenager dies in Kilkenny workplace accident

 By Rachael Dunphy
Sport 2

Tipperary and Kilkenny teams named ahead of All-Ireland Minor Hurling Final

 By Odhrán Johnson
Sport 3

Waterford FC v Dundalk FC - Match Preview

 By Odhrán Johnson
Advertisement

More in Carlow News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement