Carlow News

Pedestrian dies in Carlow collision

A pedestrian has died in a single vehicle road traffic collision in Carlow.

It happened this evening (Friday) at around 6.30pm on the Wexford Road side of Carlow town.

The road remains closed tonight just past Tinryland GAA Club and will remain closed until a full technical examination of the scene is completed.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time and who might have information to contact Carlow Garda Station on (059) 913 6620.

Investigations are ongoing.

Updates to follow…

