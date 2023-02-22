Play Button
Carlow News

Person airlifted to hospital following Carlow crash

Garda, © PA Archive/PA Images
Jayde Maher
A person has been airlifted to hospital and three others have been injured following a crash in Carlow.

That’s according to The Irish Independent.

It reported that multiple Garda vehicles and ambulances were at the scene.

The crash occurred on the N80 just north of the Fighting Cocks pub at around 4.30pm.

It’s understood the section of road between junction Five of the M9 and Ballon has been closed for technical examination.

Road users have been urged to avoid the area.

Gardaí have confirmed to Beat News that the road will be closed until further notice.

