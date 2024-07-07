Play Button
WATCH: Possible tornado reported in Carlow as residents report garden furniture being 'thrown into the air'

Credit: Carlow Weather/Shane Delaney
A possible tornado has been reported in Carlow.

Sudden wind was reported by Carlow Weather this morning near Leighlinbridge as residents reported garden furniture being thrown into the air.

Around the same time, a possible small and short-lived tornado was also reported as a video on social media showed what looked like a rotating column of air in the sky.

Do you see anything strange in the sky this morning?

