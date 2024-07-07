WATCH: Possible tornado reported in Carlow as residents report garden furniture being 'thrown into the air'

A possible tornado has been reported in Carlow.

Sudden wind was reported by Carlow Weather this morning near Leighlinbridge as residents reported garden furniture being thrown into the air.

Around the same time, a possible small and short-lived tornado was also reported as a video on social media showed what looked like a rotating column of air in the sky.

Shane Delaney recorded this very nearby around the same time as that sudden wind was reported by another follower. Possible small and short lived tornado in Carlow this morning! @TorroUK https://t.co/EqZA465mkx pic.twitter.com/yUBEfntql5 — Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) July 7, 2024

