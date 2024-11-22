Re-appeal for information on Carlow teen missing for six months

Gardaí are renewing their appeal for help in finding a missing Carlow teenager.

Moagad Riad Sabaihi, aged 17 years, was last seen at 8.40am on the morning of Tuesday, 7th May 2024 in Carlow Town, Co. Carlow.

Moagad is approximately 5 ft in height with a slim build, black hair, and brown eyes. It is unknown what Moagad was wearing when he went missing.

Anyone with information on Moagad's whereabouts is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station at 059 913 6620, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

