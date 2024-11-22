Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Carlow News

Re-appeal for information on Carlow teen missing for six months

Re-appeal for information on Carlow teen missing for six months
Aoife Kearns
Aoife Kearns
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Gardaí are renewing their appeal for help in finding a missing Carlow teenager.

Moagad Riad Sabaihi, aged 17 years, was last seen at 8.40am on the morning of Tuesday, 7th May 2024 in Carlow Town, Co. Carlow.

Moagad is approximately 5 ft in height with a slim build, black hair, and brown eyes. It is unknown what Moagad was wearing when he went missing.

Anyone with information on Moagad's whereabouts is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station at 059 913 6620, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Win 1

WIN on Beat the Bomb with Ravenport Resort!

 By Claire Rowe
Kilkenny News 2

Gardaí attend single-vehicle-crash in Kilkenny

 By Aoife Kearns
News 3

Jury in civil legal action against Conor McGregor sent home after less than hour of deliberations

 By Dayna Kearney
Advertisement

More in Carlow News
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement