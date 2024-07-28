Saoirse Ronan secretly marries long-term partner in Scotland

Actress Saoirse Ronan has married her long-term partner in a secret ceremony in Scotland.

The Register of Scottish Civil Marriages recorded the ceremony between the Carlow native and Scottish actor Jack Lowden last weekend.

Today's Sunday Independent reports that only a handful of the couple's closest friends were present - all were sworn to secrecy.

The actors fell in love in 2018 during the filming of Mary Queen of Scots in which Ronan played Mary and Lowden played Darnley, Mary’s second husband.

The pair share a €2.8m home in Islington, north London, with their terrier, Fran.

