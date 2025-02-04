Play Button
Carlow News

Thousands raised for families of Carlow crash victims

Image: GoFundMe
Rachael Dunphy
Rachael Dunphy
Over €60,000 has been raised to support the families of two young men who died in a crash in Carlow last week.

Bhargav Chitturi and Suresh Cherukuri died when the vehicle they were travelling in crashed on the N80 in the early hours of Friday, January 31st.

Both young men were students at SETU Carlow.

The GoFundMe reads;

In this challenging period, we aim to unite in support of their families to help cover funeral costs and other financial challenges they may encounter.

The money raised will help the families of Bhargav and Suresh to cover the costs of repatriation to their native India.

A portion of the funds will also help with the recovery of two other victims who survived last week's crash.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

