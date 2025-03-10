Tributes paid to Carlow-based motorcylist who died in M50 crash

Tributes have been paid to the motorcyclist who lost his life in a collision with a car on the M50 in Dublin yesterday.

Christian Rasmussen had lived in Carlow for many years, but was originally from Denmark.

Known to his friends as 'Danish Paddy', his death has come as a major shock to the biking community, particularly to members of Devils Disciples Motorcycling Club.

In a post on Facebook, Riff Raff Rally Club in Kilkenny, said the biking community have lost 'a genuine soul, a brother and a friend'.

Christian, who was in his 50s, lost his life in a crash on a southbound stretch of the motorway near the Lucan/Palmerstown exit shortly before 1pm on Sunday.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident, and any road users with camera footage, to come forward.

