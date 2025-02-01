Two victims of Carlow collision named locally

Two young men killed in a crash in Co Carlow in the early hours of Friday have been named locally.

Driver Bhargav Chitturi (23) and rear passenger Suresh Cherukuri (24) were killed in a single-vehicle crash when the car they were in left the road and crashed into a tree on the N80, in Leagh, Rathoe, at around 1.15 am yesterday.

The two men were pronounced dead at the scene, while two other passengers in the car, a man and a woman, both aged in their 20s, were taken to St Luke’s General Hospital in Kilkenny with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The crash happened at the exact same spot known as the ‘Leagh Bends’ where three other young people were killed exactly a year ago.

Advertisement

Three of the four occupants in the car attended the South East Technological University (SETU) in Carlow studying in the pharmaceutical sector. Two of the occupants were graduates of the university, while the third is currently still studying there.

One of the individuals involved in the crash had recently started working for MSD, a pharmaceutical company in Carlow.

A Go Fund Me has been set up to donate to the families of Bhargav Chitturi & Suresh Cherukuri, it reads:

Advertisement

We are deeply saddened by the untimely passing of Bhargav Chitturi and Suresh Cherukuri. It is with great sorrow that we announce the tragic car accident on 31 Jan at Carlow, that claimed the lives of these two Indian students from SETU Carlow. In this challenging period, we aim to unite in support of their families to help cover funeral costs and other financial challenges they may encounter. We encourage you to donate or share this campaign to assist their families during this trying time. Thank you for your generosity and support. To help their both families, we set up our target for 50K, and we really appreciate everyone name by name who contributed for this cause. If you feel like contributing more, you’re more than welcome to do so. Assured that every cent will be given to their families.

Advertisement

So far nearly €42,000 has been donated out of a €50,000 target.

To donate you can click here.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.