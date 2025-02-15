Play Button
Carlow News

Winning Euromillion ticket sold in Carlow

NO REPRO FEE: 15th February 2025. The National Lottery has revealed that the winning ticket in Friday night’s EuroMillions Ireland Only Raffle, worth €1,005,000 was sold at Mace, Leighlinbridge in County Carlow. The winning raffle ticket was purchased on Thursday, 13th February. Pictured celebrating the win today are Pia O Grady, Liam Brennan, Geraldine Brennan, Richard Brennan, Catriona Mcnally and Darragh O’Dwyer, National Lottery Photograph: Photograph: Vicky Comerford - Mac Innes Photography
Lily Kennedy
The National Lottery has announced that the €1,005,000 winning ticket for Friday night’s EuroMillions Ireland Only Raffle was sold at Mace in Leighlinbridge, County Carlow. 

The ticket was bought on Thursday, February 13th. 

The winning raffle ticket number is I-RRL38642. 

The National Lottery is encouraging all players in the Leighlinbridge area to check their tickets carefully. 

Richard Brennan, Owner of Mace Leighlinbridge said:   

We are family run business here in Leighlinbridge, my parents bought the shop way back in 1959, and my wife Geraldine and I took it over in 2000.  

This is the first high tier prize the store has sold and what an amount it is! 

We are delighted with today’s news that we are the store to have sold the winning EuroMillions Ireland Only Raffle ticket worth €1,005,000!  

I’d like to thank our amazing team, Liam, Margaret, Martina Frances, Alexandra, Pia, Triona, Cathal, for their dedication and hard work, serving our local community here in Leighlinbridge.

This is now the 4th National Lottery millionaire of 2025. 

In total, over 54,000 players in Ireland won prizes in the EuroMillions and EuroMillions Plus draws. 

If you have the winning ticket, please contact the National Lottery prize claims team at 1800 666 222 or email [email protected] to claim your prize. 

