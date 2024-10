A woman has been charged in relation to a fatal assault in Carlow on Monday.

The woman in her 30s was arrested shortly after the incident which happened at a house in the New Oak Estate.

She is expected to appear before a special sitting of Carlow District Court this evening.

The man has been named locally as Darren Quigley.

The 30-year-old was a father of two.

