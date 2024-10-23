Woman charged with murder of Darren Quigley in Carlow

A woman in her 30s has been charged with the murder of Darren Quigley in Carlow town on Monday.



Sabrina Kehoe, with an address of St Mary’s Park, Carlow was charged with his murder at a special sitting of Carlow District Court, tonight (Wednesday).

The body of 30-year-old Darren Quigley was found in a house in New Oak Estate shortly after 11.30pm on Monday night.

Sabrina Kehoe was arrested a short time later during a follow-up operation involving armed gardaí.

When charged, Ms Kehoe did not make any reply.

Judge Geraldine Carthy directed that Ms. Kehoe receive any medical attention needed and granted her free legal aid.

Ms Kehoe has been remanded in custody at Dóchas Centre, Dublin.

23-year-old Conor O’Brien with an address of 62 Oakley park Tullow Road carlow was charged with bringing weapons to a dispute.

Mr O’Brien was denied bail and has been remanded in custody at Cloverhill prison, Dublin.

Both are both due before the court again on Friday 25th October at 10:30 via video link.

