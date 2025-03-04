Play Button
Dolly Parton's husband Carl Dean has passed away

Aoife Kearns
Dolly Parton's husband, Carl Dean, has died in Nashville, aged 82.

The couple were married for nearly 60 years after meeting outside a laundrette in 1964.

Confirming the news on Instagram, the country music legend wrote 'words can't do justice' to the love they shared.

 

He kept out of the spotlight, with the singer once joking that people thought he was somebody she had made up.

