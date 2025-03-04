Dolly Parton's husband Carl Dean has passed away

Dolly Parton's husband, Carl Dean, has died in Nashville, aged 82.

The couple were married for nearly 60 years after meeting outside a laundrette in 1964.

Confirming the news on Instagram, the country music legend wrote 'words can't do justice' to the love they shared.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Dolly Parton (@dollyparton)



He kept out of the spotlight, with the singer once joking that people thought he was somebody she had made up.

