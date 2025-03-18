Play Button
Celebrity

Drag star 'The Vivienne' died from ketamine use, family says

Drag star 'The Vivienne' died from ketamine use, family says
The Vivienne, © PA Wire/PA Images
Aoife Kearns
Aoife Kearns
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

The family of 'The Vivienne' say the drag artist died after taking ketamine.

James Lee Williams, who won the first UK series of RuPaul's Drag Race, was found dead at home in Cheshire in January.

Relatives say it's important people are aware of the dangers of the drug and are calling for more discussion.

Manager and friend Simon Jones took to social media to highlight the impact the drug can have on your health.

Advertisement

“We hope that by us releasing this information, we can raise awareness about the dangers of ongoing ketamine usage and what it can do to your body.

“Ketamine usage is on the rise, particularly amongst young people, and I don’t think the full dangers of the drug are being discussed.”

He added they hope to work with a mental health and addiction service to “raise vital awareness and give information on how to get help if you are struggling with ketamine usage”.

A full inquest is scheduled for June.

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Amazon launches dedicated Irish website

 By Beat News
News 2

Conor McGregor set to meet Trump in the White House this afternoon

 By Lily Kennedy
Sport 3

Rory Mcllroy back on track as he wins the Players Championship

 By Lily Kennedy
Advertisement

More in Celebrity
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement