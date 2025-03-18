Drag star 'The Vivienne' died from ketamine use, family says

The family of 'The Vivienne' say the drag artist died after taking ketamine.

James Lee Williams, who won the first UK series of RuPaul's Drag Race, was found dead at home in Cheshire in January.

Relatives say it's important people are aware of the dangers of the drug and are calling for more discussion.

Manager and friend Simon Jones took to social media to highlight the impact the drug can have on your health.

“We hope that by us releasing this information, we can raise awareness about the dangers of ongoing ketamine usage and what it can do to your body.

“Ketamine usage is on the rise, particularly amongst young people, and I don’t think the full dangers of the drug are being discussed.”

He added they hope to work with a mental health and addiction service to “raise vital awareness and give information on how to get help if you are struggling with ketamine usage”.

A full inquest is scheduled for June.

