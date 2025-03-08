Gene Hackman and his wife Betty's cause of death revealed

Actor Gene Hackman died from heart disease, officials in the US state of New Mexico have confirmed.
A post-mortem examination showed the two-time Oscar winner was also suffering from advanced Alzheimer's disease.
His wife, 65-year-old Betsy Hackman, died of hantavirus pulmonary syndrome - a rare, but potentially fatal disease which spreads to humans through infected rodent droppings or saliva.
Chief Medical Investigator, Dr. Heather Jarrell says the evidence shows Mr. Hackman died around a week after his wife:
"It is reasonable to conclude that Mr. Hackman probably died around February 18th, based on the circumstances, it is also reasonable to conclude that his wife Betty passed away first."
Hackman had a long film career, with notable appearances in The French Connection, Bonnie and Clyde, Unforgiven and Superman.
Keep up to date with all the latest on our website Beat102103.com.