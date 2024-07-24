OMG! Conor McGregors former past with current Love Island contestant

That's two people we absolutely did not see having a past together, but this seasons Love Island contestant Grace Jackson has a secret past with the UFC's Conor McGregor.

The blonde beauty first met the Mixed Martial Arts Champion during her time as a Boxing promotion Ring Girl.

The duo have been spending quality time travelling around UK & Ireland over the past few months co-promoting The Notorious's Forged Irish Stout.

The Irishman has been showing his support of Grace, even going so far as to ask his +40million followers to support her on the ITV show.

We absolutely love a versatile queen, but we cant see the blonde beauty returning to the ring anytime soon

