OMG! Conor McGregors former past with current Love Island contestant

Conor McGregor with his promotional team
Lydia Des Dolles
That's two people we absolutely did not see having a past together, but this seasons Love Island contestant Grace Jackson has a secret past with the UFC's Conor McGregor.

The blonde beauty first met the Mixed Martial Arts Champion during her time as a Boxing promotion Ring Girl.

Love Islands Grace on the left before she entered the villa

The duo have been spending quality time travelling around UK & Ireland over the past few months co-promoting The Notorious's Forged Irish Stout.

The Irishman has been showing his support of Grace, even going so far as to ask his +40million followers to support her on the ITV show.

McGregor is very clearly team Grace

We absolutely love a versatile queen, but we cant see the blonde beauty returning to the ring anytime soon

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, Beat102103.com.

 

