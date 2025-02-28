Preliminary findings show Gene Hackman and wife Betsy suffered 'no external trauma'

Actor Gene Hackman and his wife suffered "no external trauma" according to preliminary findings from a medical investigation.

The 95-year-old Oscar-winner and Betsy Arakawa, a classical pianist, were found dead along with their dog, at their home in New Mexico on Wednesday.

Local police say the couple had been dead "for quite a while", with authorities reporting no signs of injury.

However, they deemed the deaths to be "suspicious enough" to investigate and have not ruled out foul play.

Advertisement

It's expected post-mortem examinations and toxicology reports will now take place.

Hackman had a long film career, with notable appearances in The French Connection, Bonnie and Clyde, Unforgiven and Superman.

Keep up to date with all the latest on our website Beat102103.com.