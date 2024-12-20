HOST OF SPECIAL SHOWS BRING FESTIVE FUN TO BEAT THIS CHRISTMAS

Throughout Christmas and New Year, Beat 102-103 will be cranking up the festive tunes, donning our party hats and having some fun.

Here’s a taster of what’s to come:

On Sunday December 22 nd , Orla Rapple will have a festive Sunday Grill from 10am. She has the food prep for Christmas day down to a fine art thanks to a French executive chef who will give her the tricks and timings for a stress free Xmas dinner.

Later that day at 8pm, Ava Somers hosts the Irishbeats Christmas party – with the best festive tunes, new and old, from our favourite Irish acts.

On Christmas Eve, Sho and Cillian will have a very special Beat Breakfast filled with festive fun. The show will see the grand finale of Beat's Holiday Haul competition when one lucky listener will walk away with all 12 prizes worth €2000. Sho & Cillian will be making that winning call and the Beat Fleet will be on the winner's doorstep to deliver the presents that morning!

The Beat Breakfast Crew return on Christmas morning with a special show from 7am. Open your presents with Niall & Sho and enjoy the best Christmas tunes to start your day!

On St. Stephen's Day, Ava Somers will be bringing the party to your house with four hours of Beat Anthems from 8pm.

Beat will review the year in sport from 5.30pm on Sportsbeat Xtra on Saturday December 28th. Odhrán Johnson will look back on the South East sporting stories of the year.

We'll be looking back on the year in dance music from 10pm on Saturday night. Darren Rice will recap on the biggest tracks of the year on the Saturday Selection. He'll also bring you the most popular Selected Mix of the year.

We have a very special Sunday Grill on Sunday December 29th looking back on 2024. From racing greyhounds to topless farmers - Orla has a replay of some of her favourite interviews from the show this year.

Later on Sunday, we're reviewing the best Irish music of the year with a special Irishbeats from 8pm. Ava Somers will look at the top albums and singles of 2024.

Beat will be seeing off 2024 with a bang this year with our biggest ever New Year's Eve lineup!

Niall Power is here from 3pm to count down the South East's Top 50 of 2024. He'll also bring you the final Cash Machine call of the year with another big money giveaway.

Club legend Marty Guilfoyle played a blinder on The Beast at All Together Now last summer. He's joining the Beat New Year's Eve lineup and is in the mix from 6pm.

Megan O'Regan Byrne takes over from 9pm bringing you the best Beat Anthems of 2024.

of 2024. At 11, international superstars Switch Disco take over with an exclusive mix to bring you into 2025, followed by Dublin DJ Ev Wilde from 1am.