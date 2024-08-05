Funeral arrangements announced for mother of two Daena Walsh

The funeral arrangements of Daena Walsh have been announced following her death in Co Cork last week.

The mother of two was pronounced dead at an apartment in Midleton on Friday afternoon.

Adam Corcoran (29), with an address as John Barry House, Connolly Street, Midleton, appeared in court on Sunday charged with Ms Walsh's murder. The accused was remanded in custody to appear before Mallow District Court again on Tuesday.

Ms Walsh, formerly of Vartry Heights, Roundwood, Co Wicklow, is survived by her two sons, Ezra and Kyson, her mother Caroline, brothers Paul, Robbie, Callum and Noah, her death notice read.

Ms Walsh's funeral Mass will take place at 11am on Wednesday at The Church of St Laurence O' Toole in Roundwood, followed by a cremation service at McCrea’s Cremation Chapel in Wicklow town.

The 27-year-old was pronounced dead at her apartment off Main Street in Midleton on Friday, with emergency services attending the scene shortly after 4pm.

Her remains were taken from the scene to Cork University Hospital where a post-mortem examination was carried out, the results of which have not been released for operational reasons.

The scene was preserved for technical examination and an incident room has been established at Midleton Garda station.

By Olivia Kelleher & Beat News

