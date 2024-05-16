Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Dublin News

Man arrested after €660,000 of cannabis seized in Dublin

Man arrested after €660,000 of cannabis seized in Dublin
Beat News
Beat News
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

A man has been arrested after €660,000 worth of herbal cannabis was seized in Dublin on Wednesday.

The seizure was made as a result of a joint operation conducted by the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) and Revenue’s Customs Service.

The cannabis was seized and a follow-up search conducted, under warrant, of a premises in Dublin city.

The man in his 50s was arrested and detained at a Garda station in Dublin.

Advertisement

He has since been charged and will appear before the courts on Thursday.

By Michael Bolton

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Accusations of ‘strategic interruption’ as Sinn Féin TDs clash with Dáil speaker

 By Beat News
Entertainment 2

Dermot O'Leary to present ITV series promoting Wexford

 By Beat News
News 3

Woman (34) found murdered in a house named locally as Kathryn Parton

 By Joleen Murphy
Advertisement

More in Dublin News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement