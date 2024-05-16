Man arrested after €660,000 of cannabis seized in Dublin

A man has been arrested after €660,000 worth of herbal cannabis was seized in Dublin on Wednesday.

The seizure was made as a result of a joint operation conducted by the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) and Revenue’s Customs Service.

The cannabis was seized and a follow-up search conducted, under warrant, of a premises in Dublin city.

The man in his 50s was arrested and detained at a Garda station in Dublin.

He has since been charged and will appear before the courts on Thursday.

By Michael Bolton

