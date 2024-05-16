Two people arrested after submachine gun seized in capital

Two people have been arrested after a submachine gun was seized following an operation in west Dublin.

Gardaí attached to the Dublin Crime Response Team conducted this search operation in Clondalkin on Wednesday evening.

It followed a targeted intelligence-led investigation which resulted in a scorpion submachine gun, a silencer and ammunition being recovered and seized.

A man and a woman, who are both aged in their 30s, were arrested in relation to possession of firearms.

They are being held at garda stations in the capital and can be questioned for up to three days.

By Kenneth Fox

