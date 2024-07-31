All Together Now 2024: What you need to know

This weekend sees the fifth instalment of All Together Now hit Curraghmore Estate in Waterford.

The festival begins on Friday, August 2nd, and a small number of general weekend tickets remain on sale.

Here's everything you need to know if you're heading to the festival:

Early Access

All ticket holders can enter the campsite from Thursday, August 1st. It's not necessary to have an early access ticket. Gates open at 4 pm with last entry at 10 pm.

There'll be entertainment on the Belonging Bandstand on Thursday, featuring South East acts King Kong Company and Toucan.

Getting to the festival

You can download the All Together Now app or check their website for directions to get there by car, bus or train.

It's recommended to travel by road between 9 am and 1 am as they're the quietest times. There will also be traffic updates on air on Beat 102 103.

If you're driving to ATN, do not follow Google Maps. Instead, follow the Festival Signs as soon as you see them. Do not travel via Carrick on Suir.

There will be a designated Drop Off point at Highfield Business Park, Portlaw, where a shuttle bus will operate from 9 am-9:30 pm on Friday, and 8 am - 1 pm Monday.

What to bring

You can bring your own alcohol to the festival, however, it cannot be in glass bottles. Each ticket holder is allowed 24 cans OR 1 litre of spirits OR 1.5 litres of wine for personal consumption.

There are a number of prohibited items for ATN, including fireworks, barbecues, gazebos and drones. You can find a full list of prohibited items here.

Site Map

If you're heading to the festival, it might be a good idea to get familiar with the map:

Stage Times

A full stage breakdown is available, with some of the highlights including Natasha Bedingfield (Main Stage, Saturday, 5 pm), The Prodigy (Main Stage, Sunday, 10:45 pm) and Gemma Dunleavy ( Lovely Days with Guinness, Saturday, 7 pm.)

Weather

Met Éireann is forecasting good weather for the Bank Holiday Weekend. Friday and Saturday will see highs of 20 degrees with a mix of cloud and sunshine.

While Sunday will see light rain for a period of time, however it is due to clear up.

