Noughty Beats
Editor's Pick

Almost €1.3m worth of cannabis seized on US flight which landed in Shannon Airport

Aoife Kearns
Two women have been arrested following the seizure of drugs worth almost €1.3 million at Shannon Airport.

Revenue says the women in their 20s and 40s were detained after 64 kgs of herbal cannabis was discovered as a result of 'risk profiling'.

The drugs were found concealed in vacuum-packed packages in their bags, after they disembarked from a flight originating from the United States.

The women are currently being questioned at a Garda station in the Southern Region while investigations are ongoing.

Revenue says the seizure is part of its ongoing operations targeting organised crime groups, and the importation, sale and supply of illegal drugs.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

 

