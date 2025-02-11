Play Button
Botox on the rise as demand soars almost 300%

KYKE12 Close up of hands of cosmetologist making botox injection in female lips. She is holding syringe. The young beautiful woman is receiving procedure wit
Rachael Dunphy
There's been an almost 300 per cent increase in the demand for anti-wrinkle injections.

Research from Therapie Clinic found the number of clients looking for the service has more than doubled.

Jawline injections have become increasingly popular, with people looking for a slimmer jaw, but also relief from teeth grinding and muscle tension.

‘Brotox’ is also on the rise with over 180 per cent increase in men’s anti-wrinkle treatments.

Reporting by Emily Keegan

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, Beat102103.com. 

