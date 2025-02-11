Botox on the rise as demand soars almost 300%

There's been an almost 300 per cent increase in the demand for anti-wrinkle injections.

Research from Therapie Clinic found the number of clients looking for the service has more than doubled.

Jawline injections have become increasingly popular, with people looking for a slimmer jaw, but also relief from teeth grinding and muscle tension.

‘Brotox’ is also on the rise with over 180 per cent increase in men’s anti-wrinkle treatments.

Reporting by Emily Keegan

