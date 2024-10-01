Budget 2025: What you need to know

Updated 13:30

Gas and Electricity - The 9% VAT rate on both is being extended six months, until April 30th 2025.

Updated 13:25

The exception to allow employers to give employees vouchers or other non-cash rewards is increasing from 1,000 to 1,500 a year

Payments to women under the Cervical Check payment scheme will be exempt from tax.

The relief on Benefit in Kind for company cars is being extended for another year.

It stands at 10,000 euro on the original value of the car.

Housing - The Help to Buy scheme is being extended until the end of the decade.

Renting - Pre letting expenses relief for landlords is being extended to the end of 2027.

Updated 13:20

The carer tax will be increased by 150 euro.

A single person child carer will receive 150 more, incapacitated child credit by 300, dependent relative credit by 60.

Inheritance - Inheritance tax is increasing from 335k to 400k from a parent. It rises from 32,500 to €40k for Group B, and €16,250 to €20k for Group C.

Updated 13:17

Main tax credits will increase by 125 euros on personal, employee and earned income

The higher rate of tax rises two thousand euro to 44,000.

USC will see the 4% rate reduced to 3%. Entry rate to 3% rate of USC will rise to 27,000.

Minimum wage is to rise by 80c to €13.50 an hour from January 1st.

This means a full time worker on the minimum wage will see their net income rise by 1,424 annually.

Updated 13:14

Minister for Finance Jack Chambers has begun announcing Budget 2025.

He says the budget will be €8.3 billion of new money. That's a 6.9 per cent growth on last year.

One billion euro has been allocated to Irish Water.

750 million has been allocated to Eirgrid, and 1.25 billion to the Land Development Agency.

Three billion has been allocated to the infrastructure fund.