Clár sa Charr 5: Lá na Pancóige

Our new Irish language feature on Beat Breakfast is well and truly underway! This week is all about Lá na Pancóige (Pancake Tuesday). Listen in to Beat Breakfast every Tuesday morning to improve your Gaeilge and get your hands on a €50 One4All for giving it a go. As the saying goes, tús maith, leath na hoibre.

Clár sa Charr is a short conversation between a parent and child which takes place in the car on the way to school.

For a shot at winning a €50 One4All voucher, all you have to do is send us a voice message with you using our 'focal' (word) of the day. Niall and Sho will tell you what word you've to listen out for before the conversation begins.

Both Niall and Sho are hoping to brush up on their Gaeilge, so they can take a trip to Waterford's Gaeltacht in Rinn and chat with the locals!

Our resident Gaeilgeoir, Jessica Ní Mháirtín, who also presents Music Dé Domhnaigh here on Beat and is managing the project within the station, hopes that this Irish language initiative will encourage people to speak cúpla focal to each other - even if it's just for a few minutes in the morning.

Clár 5: Lá na Pancóige

Pancóga - Pancakes

Seomra eacnamaíocht baile – A Home Ec room

Sorn – Stove

Na comhábhair - Ingredients

Barrán - Topping

Siúcra agus líomóid - Sugar and lemon

Éirigh as rud éigin don Charghas – To give something up for Lent

Eisceachtaí - Exceptions

Folmhaigh an miasniteoir - To empty the dishwasher

Réitigh an bord don dinnéir - To set the table for dinner

Níl aon chúis gearrán agatsa – You can’t complain / You have no reason to complain

An iomarca obair bhaile – Too much homework