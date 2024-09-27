Crew and Extras wanted for Wexford film

A production company is on the hunt for extras for a film shooting in Co. Wexford

The film, which is funded by Screen Ireland, will film on location in the South East in October and November of this year.

They're looking for local extras, crew and trainees across all departments to help out on set.

All roles are paid, but you must be over 18 to apply.

Advertisement

The plot of the film remains under wraps, and those interested can get in touch at [email protected]

It's not the first film to be made in Wexford in recent times.

Oscar winner Cillian Murphy's latest hit, 'Small Things Like These' was filmed in New Ross last year.

After massive success at the Berlin International Film Festival earlier this year, the film hits Irish cinemas on November 1st.

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.