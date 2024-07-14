Donald Trump said to be "fine" after surviving assassination attempt

Donald Trump is said to be "fine" after surviving an assassination attempt.

The former US president has revealed a bullet pierced his right ear during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania last night.

He was forced to the ground before being ushered away by the Secret Service - while the gunman, who opened fire from a rooftop was shot dead.

He's been named by the FBI as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks - a Republican.

Advertisement

However, one audience member was killed and two other men were critically injured.

World leaders have been condemning the assassination attempt.

In a statement on social media, the Taoiseach says what we saw last night from Pennsylvania was frightening and wrong.

Simon Harris says it's a relief that former President Trump is safe, adding that 'our hearts' are with the innocent spectators killed and critically injured.

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, Beat102103.com.