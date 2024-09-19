€400,000 worth of drugs seized in Leinster

Over €400,000 worth of drugs have been seized in Leinster.

Gardaí have arrested a man in Dublin's North Central area and seized the drugs worth €414,040.

Gardaí attached to the Dublin Crime Response Team seized an estimated €281,130 of diamorphine, €54,530 of cocaine, €62,090 of cannabis herb and €16,300 of MDMA.

The searches were part of an ongoing operation targeting major suppliers of heroin in Ireland.

The drugs will now be analysed by Forensic Science Ireland.

A man in his 40s is currently being detained at a Garda Station in the Dublin region.

The discovery comes just days after an estimated seven million euro worth of cocaine was seized in the South East.

