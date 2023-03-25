Emergency Services attend the scene of a major fire at warehouse in Wexford

Emergency Services are attending the scene of a major fire at a Warehouse at an industrial estate in New Ross, Co Wexford.
Gardaí were made aware of the fire at Culcita at Kents Cross a little over an hour ago.
Major fire at Culcita, Kents Cross, #NewRoss@newrossstandard pic.twitter.com/FKbmtuy6v4
— David Looby (@DLooby1977) March 25, 2023
Advertisement
Diversions are in place, and road users are asked to avoid the area where possible.
Beat News has contacted Gardaí for additional information.
More to follow.