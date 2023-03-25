Play Button
Emergency Services attend the scene of a major fire at warehouse in Wexford

Emergency Services attend the scene of a major fire at warehouse in Wexford
Shaun Connolly
Emergency Services are attending the scene of a major fire at a Warehouse at an industrial estate in New Ross, Co Wexford.

Gardaí were made aware of the fire at Culcita at Kents Cross a little over an hour ago.

Diversions are in place, and road users are asked to avoid the area where possible.

Beat News has contacted Gardaí for additional information.

More to follow.

