Five arrested following international crime crackdown

A multinational investigation has taken down a criminal communication platform operating in Ireland.

The platform, known as Ghost, was used to facilitate a wide range of criminal activities.

It included large-scale drug trafficking, money laundering and instances of extreme violence.

It comes as five people remain in custody and 15.6 million euros worth of drugs have been seized over the course of the operation.

Advertisement

A collaboration with An Garda Síochána, along with authorities in nine other countries has resulted in 51 arrests worldwide.

27 premises in Dublin and the Eastern region, including in Wexford, were searched yesterday.

Cash, devices Rolex watches and a Range Rover were seized.

During the operation, officers are believed to have caught a truck in Kilmuckridge, with 100 kilos of cocaine concealed, valued at over 7 million euro.

Advertisement

Five men in their 30s, 40s and 50s remain in custody in Garda Stations in Dublin and the South East.

Additional reporting by Laura Donnelly

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website beat102103.com.