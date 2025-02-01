Gardaí to conduct Roads Policing Operation throughout this Bank Holiday weekend

This Bank Holiday weekend An Garda Síochána is conducting an extensive Roads Policing Operation which began at 7.00am on Thursday, 30th January 2025 and will continue until 7.00am on Tuesday, 4th February 2025.

Since this Road Operation began there were three fatalities on our roads. This includes two men who died in Carlow on the N80 in Rathoe at 1:15am yesterday.

The total number of people killed on the roads this year has reached 15, after a man died in a three-car crash near Blake's Cross in County Dublin yesterday.

To date, a total of 63 people were arrested for driving under the influence of an intoxicant (alcohol and drugs).

While 580 drivers were detected for speeding offences during the first 48 hours of the operation.

Most notable top speeds were detected in the South East:

86kph in a 50kph zone on the R661, Holycross, Tipperary.

106kph in a 60kph zone on the R702, Ballyellin and Tomdarragh, Goresbridge, Co. Carlow.

Other top speeds across the country include:

116kph in an 80kph zone on the N55, Lissoy, Glasson, Co. Westmeath.

139kph in a 100kph zone on the N4, Culleen Beg, Mullingar, Co. Westmeath.

An Garda Síochána is urging the public to use the roads with care over the Bank Holiday weekend.

The risk of a fatal or serious injury road traffic collision is at its highest between midday and 3pm on each of the four days of the St Brigid’s Day Bank Holiday Weekend.

An Garda Síochána is appealing all road users to never drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Drivers and all other road users are being reminded to plan ahead and organise a safe way home if socialising over the coming days.

All drivers who are taking to the roads this weekend are reminded to slow down, take extra care and to give your driving your full attention.

