GoLoud Christmas Hits are LIVE!

GoLoud Christmas Hits are LIVE!
Jessie Maher
Jessie Maher
The festive season is well and truly upon us and even more so now that GoLoud Christmas Hits are live! Tune in 24/7 for all your favorite Christmas tunes and holiday classics!

This year, we’ve made it even more special by having the REAL Santa himself hosting the station all day long! 🎅 No better way to spread holiday joy than with the jolly man himself.

Whether you're wrapping presents or putting up the decorations , we’ve got the perfect soundtrack to bring the Christmas cheer straight to your ears. 🎶🎄 And if you're on the go, don’t worry—you can stream our festive playlist anytime through the Beat 102-103 app by selecting GoLoud Christmas Hits.

Click HERE to listen live and we guarantee it'll put you right into the Christmas Spirit!

