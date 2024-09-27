Play Button
Homeless figures rise in South East region

Homeless figures rise in South East region
Homeless, © PA Archive/PA Images
Rachael Dunphy
Rachael Dunphy
The number of people who are homeless is continuing to rise.

Figures released by the Department of Housing show there was an increase of 57 in the number of people needing emergency accommodation in August.

It brings the number of people homeless to 14,486.

There were 314 adults in emergency accommodation in the South East region last month.

62 families accessed emergency accommodation in the South East in August.

These families represent 83 adults and 118 children.

