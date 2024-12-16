Play Button
Irish young people least likely in the EU to know a foreign language

Irish young people least likely in the EU to know a foreign language
Photo: Jan Woitas/dpa
Rachael Dunphy
Rachael Dunphy
Irish young adults are least likely in the EU to know a foreign language.

New data from the European Commission found Irish 18 to 24-year-olds ranked their understanding of a foreign language as 'basic'.

According to the 2023 language report, Ireland ranked the strongest for understanding English among other EU countries.

The number of Leaving Cert students sitting foreign language exams has declined by 10 per cent over the last five years.

Reporting by Isabella Finn

