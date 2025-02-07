Justice Minister aims to create domestic violence register

The new Justice Minister says he is committed to establishing a database of domestic abusers.

Gardaí will be charged with informing women if their partner has a history of domestic violence, under new plans.

Minister for Justice, Jim O'Callaghan says the public won't have direct access to the database;

When somebody is released from prison, they'll generally if they will have a probation service in respect of it, there'll be an awareness that these are people who are being convicted of assaults in the past. If they're getting into a new relationship, I think it's only fair that the women, generally it is women, who are commencing these new relationships are informed about it.

It comes after the measure wasn't included in the programme for the Government - prompting backlash, including from the family of murder victim Jennifer Poole.

They had been campaigning for a register of domestic abusers, to make women aware if they were entering a relationship with someone who has a violent history.