Play Button
Editor's Pick

Justice Minister aims to create domestic violence register

Justice Minister aims to create domestic violence register
Rear view of an unrecognizable abused woman sitting on her bed looking out the window. Concept of gender violence, domestic violence and depression.
Beat News
Beat News
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

The new Justice Minister says he is committed to establishing a database of domestic abusers.

Gardaí will be charged with informing women if their partner has a history of domestic violence, under new plans.

Minister for Justice, Jim O'Callaghan says the public won't have direct access to the database;

 When somebody is released from prison, they'll generally if they will have a probation service in respect of it, there'll be an awareness that these are people who are being convicted of assaults in the past. If they're getting into a new relationship, I think it's only fair that the women, generally it is women, who are commencing these new relationships are informed about it.

Advertisement

It comes after the measure wasn't included in the programme for the Government - prompting backlash, including from the family of murder victim Jennifer Poole.

They had been campaigning for a register of domestic abusers, to make women aware if they were entering a relationship with someone who has a violent history.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, Beat102103.com. 
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Gino D'Acampo denies allegations of inappropriate behaviour on set

 By Beat News
News 2

Young jockey in intensive care following fall at Thurles racecourse

 By Joleen Murphy
News 3

Man seriously injured in serious assault outside pub dies in hospital

 By Joleen Murphy
Advertisement

More in Editor's Pick
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement