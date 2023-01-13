Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of Elvis, has died aged 54

Lisa Marie Presley - the only child of Elvis - has died aged 54, after a suspected cardiac arrest.

In a statement, her mother Priscilla said she was "the most passionate, strong and loving woman" she's ever known.

She'd been married four times including to Michael Jackson, and was a recording artist in her own right.

She'd been at the Golden Globes just two days ago to celebrate Austin Butler's acting success for the biopic, Elvis.

Ms Presley also touched on the movie at a celebration at Graceland earlier this month, for what would've been her dad's 88th birthday.

Musicians and celebrities have begun to pay tribute to the iconic figure...

Sad news 2 hear of #LisaMariePresley passing .. she was very loving 2 me, in Memphis in the 90’s she gave me a viewing of the private sections of Graceland which was very special. She was very lovely & we performed together at NYFW early 2000’s. RIP pic.twitter.com/pdJOKpe1Rd — Billy Idol (@BillyIdol) January 13, 2023

There is heartbreak and then there is sorrow. This would be sorrow and on more levels than I can count. Please send your prayers out for her family and children at this difficult time. I truly cannot find the words to express how sad this truly is. RIP @LisaPresley pic.twitter.com/Iac6b1gbIt — William Patrick Corgan (@Billy) January 13, 2023

We are incredibly saddened and in shock about the passing of Lisa Marie Presley. Gone way too soon. We are sending our condolences and prayers to Priscilla and family. Please know that you are all loved so very much. RIP Lisa Marie. Peace & Love

Mike & Jacquelyne Love pic.twitter.com/dFT3rMcLii — Mike Love (@MikeLoveOFCL) January 13, 2023