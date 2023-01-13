Play Button
Play Button
Editor's Pick

Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of Elvis, has died aged 54

Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of Elvis, has died aged 54
Robbie Byrne
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Lisa Marie Presley - the only child of Elvis - has died aged 54, after a suspected cardiac arrest.

In a statement, her mother Priscilla said she was "the most passionate, strong and loving woman" she's ever known.

She'd been married four times including to Michael Jackson, and was a recording artist in her own right.

She'd been at the Golden Globes just two days ago to celebrate Austin Butler's acting success for the biopic, Elvis.

Advertisement

Ms Presley also touched on the movie at a celebration at Graceland earlier this month, for what would've been her dad's 88th birthday.

Musicians and celebrities have begun to pay tribute to the iconic figure...

Advertisement

Advertisement

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Life 1

Travel Experts reveal the destinations NOT to visit in 2023

 By Michelle Heffernan
News 2

Contents of five-star hotels to be auctioned following pandemic clear-outs

 By Beat News
News 3

Locals on high alert after €220,000 in life savings stolen from Wexford home

 By Jessica Ní Mháirtín
Advertisement

More in Editor's Pick
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement