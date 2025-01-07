Play Button
Love Island All Stars cast revealed

Love Island All Stars cast. Image: @loveisland on Instagram
Rachael Dunphy
The cast for Love Island All Stars has been revealed.

Maya Jama hosts the second season of the All-Stars edition, which sees past contestants re-enter the villa.

Heading back to the villa for another chance at love include Season 5's Curtis Pritchard, and Season 3 ex's Gabby and Marcel.

Irish islander Catherine Agbaje is also making her way to the South African villa.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Love Island (@loveisland)

Love Island All Stars hits screens on Monday, January 13th.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, Beat102103.com.

