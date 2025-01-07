Love Island All Stars cast revealed

The cast for Love Island All Stars has been revealed.
Maya Jama hosts the second season of the All-Stars edition, which sees past contestants re-enter the villa.
Heading back to the villa for another chance at love include Season 5's Curtis Pritchard, and Season 3 ex's Gabby and Marcel.
Irish islander Catherine Agbaje is also making her way to the South African villa.
Love Island All Stars hits screens on Monday, January 13th.
